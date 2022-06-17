Happy Friday! Tonight, after a few isolated t-stoms pass through our southern viewing area (around Spotsylvania and King George counties in Virginia) noticeably cooler and drier air will move in behind a cold front, as temperatures ovenight will drop back into the 60s with humidity levels dropping too!The refreshing airmass will stay with us all weekend and into the start of a new work week, as daily afternoon highs this weekend are forecast to stay in the upper 70s to low 80s accompanied by plenty of sunshine as overnight temps stay in the 50s to lower 60s. As we start a new work week, Monday is forecast to still be dry and comfortable; however, a return to more summer-like weather is expected by Tuesday and the rest of the week. The heat and humid shift back into the region with low to middle 90s common, along with increasing humidity levels. This in turn will bring back the potential for triple-digit heat and the return of heat and humidity will also bring afternoon thunderstorms as well.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Lows range from 68-72 degrees.

Weekend: Sunny to Mostly sunny, with lower humidity and pleasant. Highs range from 75-80 degrees.

Monday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and getting hotter and more humid. Highs approaching 90 degrees.

Wednesday-Thursday: Scattered storms; otherwise partly cloudy, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 90 degrees.

Have a great and safe night!

Scott Sumner