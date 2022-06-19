Happy Juneteenth and Father’s Day! It was such a beautiful day to get outside and enjoy the weather! As we wrap up our weekend. Partly cloudy skies and lower dewpoints will again be in stored for our evening. Another breezy night is expected so just keep that in mind for any last minute activities. A warm front that is associated with a low pressure system will begin to approach the area late tonight. As the front moves through we will begin to see an increase in cloud cover across the area. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 50s while other areas across the Allegheny Front will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Making this one of the coolest nights this week. There is a chance for us to see some patchy fog due to radiation cooling. Winds will continue to be breezy tonight with winds shifting out of the northwest. Temperatures will rise Monday as an upper level ridge builds in. Summer like temperatures return just in time to kick off the new season. Another warm front approaches our area from the southwest late Monday night into Tuesday. Highs for Tuesday will be back in the 90s and there is a chance for a few showers rolling through our area.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions. Lows in the lower to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and lows in the lower to 60s.

TUESDAY (FIRST DAY OF SUMMER): Spotty showers mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s and lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms and breezy conditions. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with muggy conditions. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and lows in the the upper 60s and lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Have a safe holiday!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward