

Hello and Happy New Year! Now that we turned the page into a new year, we saw some huge weather stories across the U.S. From the Christmas blizzard in Buffalo to the hurricanes that devastated Florida and the Caribbean, our local area also saw some extreme weather headlines in 2022. Mother Nature didn’t waste any time bringing snow and harsh winter conditions to the region, When a well-forecast snowstorm on Jan. 3 produced a broad swath of foot-deep snow across Stafford County, and Spotsylvania County in Virginia, along with a half a foot near the Capital Beltway. It was the kind of winter storm that passes through the area every three to five years, but what was unusual about this storm, was that I-95 in northern Virginia, a combination of heavy New Year’s weekend traffic and high snowfall rates led to one of the worst traffic disasters in recent history! One by one, drivers of semi tractor trailers to smaller SUV’s and cars began losing traction and blocking lanes, resulting in long parts of the highway becoming absolutely impassable. As a matter of fact, some drivers and passengers were left stranded on I-95 for more than 24 hours, leaving a 40 mile segment of I-95 closed for nearly two days for the removal of disabled vehicles and ice.

Fast forward from winter 2022, to a day after the official start of summer, when the town of Warrenton, in Fauquier County, Virginia experienced hurricane force winds from an afternoon thunderstorm. The estimated wind speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour plowed through Warrenton, sending down hundreds of trees, some crashing into homes, in addition to collapsing multiple structures in west-central Fauquier County and leaving thousands in the dark for days. The following month and a day after celebrating our countries birthday, a EF-1 tornado whirled through Bowie, Maryland. The tornado was only on the ground for a few minutes, but that’s all the time it needed, as it downed dozens of trees along a mile-long path through the towns of Somerset and Brewster southeast of downtown Bowie. Thankfully, and most importantly due to advanced tornado warning time, there were no reported injuries.

A month later, on August 4th, a thunderstorm near the White House brought multiple lightning strikes to the area, with one strike tragically striking four people. Three out of the four were killed, with the fourth person injured as they were struck by lightning while standing near a tree in Lafayette Park. The National Weather Service says being underneath a tree is the second leading cause of lightning casualties, so if thunder is heard or lightning is seen, the safest place to be is inside a large enclosed structure with plumbing and electrical wiring. If no safe shelter nearby, the following actions might reduce your risk of being struck by lightning, such as 1) Immediately getting off elevated areas such as hills, mountain ridges, or peaks and 2) Crouching down in a ball-like position with your head tucked and hands over your ears so that you are down low with minimal contact with the ground.

Almost a week later, on August 10th, the District saw tremendous flooding due to what is know as “training”. In meteorology, training denotes repeated areas of rain, typically associated with thunderstorms, that move over the same region in a relatively short period of time. Training thunderstorms are capable of producing excessive rainfall totals, often causing flash flooding and that was the case in Northeastern D.C. and parts of Prince George’s county where some neighborhoods receiving nearly three inches of rain in an hour! Many drivers were stranded in high water on I-495, where flash flooding submerged numerous roads between Bladensburg and College Park, Maryland and Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department responded to a multitude of calls for water rescues through that evening, because of it.



Lastly, as Christmas week was unfolding, so was one of the coldest air masses that the area has seen since 1989! In D.C. temperatures plummeted below freezing during Christmas Eve day and winds roared bringing wind chill temperatures down around 0 degrees! The Arctic air mass continued into Christmas Day with highs near 30 degrees, but have far less wind to deal with.



