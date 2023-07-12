With the middle of summer in full view, daily temperatures increasing, and higher humidity levels seemingly each and every passing day, I wanted to clear up some confusion when it comes to the terms relative humidity and dew point temperature.When showing the current conditions daily, meteorologists usually have these items on the map…Temperature, wind, relative humidity and dew point. Over the many years that I have been showing these parameters, there is always confusion into what the dew point means and how that relates to relative humidity. Basically, both relative humidity and dew point measure how much water vapor is in the air; however, dew point is simply a measure of how much moisture is in the air at a given time and rh is the ratio between the temperature and dew point temperature. The higher the dew point number, the greater the amount of moisture is in the air.

This directly affects how “Comfortable” it will feel outside, as seen by this heat index chart. The higher the rh % and air temperatures, the more you sweat, but many times, relative humidity can be misleading. For example, a temperature of 30 and a dew point of 30 will give you a relative humidity of 100%, but a temperature of 80 and a dew point of 60 produces a relative humidity of 50%. It would feel much more “Humid” on the 80 degree day with 50% relative humidity than on the 30 degree day with a 100% relative humidity. This is because of the higher dew point. As you can see from these examples, the closer the temp is to the dew point, the higher the relative humidity. The farther apart they are the lower the relative humidity.

Credit : National Weather Service

Looking specifically at the dew point temperature, the general rule of thumb is that dew points in the 50s or lower is very comfortable during the warm summer months. Once the dew point gets between 60 to 65 degrees, it feels sticky or humid. Dew points above 65 are downright muggy and even tropical when they reach the 70s.

Credit: National Weather Service

At night, when the dew point in the 40s and temperatures are in the 40s, the relative humidity is 100% and it may feel damp to you. At this point, with 100% saturation, patchy fog is possible and your lawn may have some dew on it. We’ve also had days where the air and dew point temperature is around 70 degrees and it would tend to feel damp, but not as muggy. Both relative humidity and dew point are important to look at, but the dew point temperature is a more useful number. Bottom-line, once again, the higher the dew point, the more you will perspire.

Stay cool everyone!