On this week’s “Weather or Not” podcast, I talk with Bill McClain , who is the Planetarium Educator at the Adventure Science Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Some of the topics we discuss are the K2 Comet and its “two tails” , the International Astronomical Union (ICU) and how astronomers are able to name some exoplanets and surrounding stars that have been found within our galaxy, along with some astronomical myths and misconceptions.