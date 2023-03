Today I spoke with Bill Gallus who is professor of Meteorology at Iowa State University. On today’s podcast we talked about his research interests, primarily focusing on improved prediction of small-scale atmospheric phenomena, especially thunderstorms and their rainfall.

Photo of National Center for Atmospheric Research NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center (NWSC) Yellowstone supercomputer on the outskirts of Cheyenne, Wyo. One of the most powerful computers in the world (Photo Credit: AP)