Starting on a dare, in the middle of WWII, Major Joe Duckworth took a training aircraft into the eye of a hurricane twice, starting the eventual evolution of aircraft to fly into one of nature’s most devastating weather phenomena.

The growing need to learn more about tropical systems became the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron’s (WRS) job, as they flew on many missions collecting data post-WWII. Their nickname became “Hurricane Hunters” and was painted on the unit’s aircraft. A national plan to track storms gradually became a reality in June of 1947 and was manned by the Air Force, Navy, and Weather Bureau. In 1975, a branch of the Air Force Reserve, called “Storm Trackers”, joined forces with the 53rd WRS and shared the responsibility of tracking tropical storms. In 1991 the 53rd WRS succumbed to budget cuts and the “Storm Trackers” changed their name back to “Hurricane Hunters”.

A C-130 Hercules military cargo plane prepares to fly out of Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, in this Thursday, Sept. 20, 2007. (AP Photo)

The WC-130J aircraft primarily does the task of gathering weather information from tropical cyclones. This aircraft can fly at a cruising speed of more than 300 mph, covers approximately 3,500 miles in one trip, and is capable of staying in the air for 18 hours. The WC-130J carries a minimal crew of five: pilot, co-pilot, navigator, aerial reconnaissance weather officer, and weather reconnaissance loadmaster. The Aerial Reconnaissance Weather Officer operates the computerized weather reconnaissance equipment and acts as flight director in the storm environment, while the weather officer evaluates other meteorological conditions such as turbulence, icing, visibility, cloud types and amounts, and ocean surface winds.

Another critical piece of weather equipment on board the WC-130J is the dropsonde system. The GPS drop sonde is a cylindrically shaped instrument about 16 inches long and 3.5 inches in diameter and weighs approximately 2.5 pounds. The dropsonde is equipped with a high-frequency radio and is dropped within the eye and eyewall of hurricanes providing a direct reading of surface pressure. As the instrument descends to the sea surface, it measures and relays to the aircraft a vertical atmospheric profile of the temperature, humidity barometric pressure, and wind data. The dropsonde is slowed and stabilized by a small parachute with one of them dropped approximately every 450 miles enroute to and from the storm. The Dropsonde System Operator receives, analyzes, and encodes the data for transmission via satellite and this collected data is relayed directly to the National Hurricane Center, in Miami.

Dr. Frank D. Marks, Jr., director of the Hurricane Research Division, points to a monitor showing an undated photo of Hurricane Rita, seen from a hurricane hunter aircraft, at the Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory on Wednesday, (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Hurricane forecasts have improved markedly since the 1970s and it has been due to many factors, but when it comes to the multiplicity of data collected on the WC-130J, I will discuss the four primary types of information that are used to help improve forecasting tropical systems, and they are:

1) Dropsonde Data 2) Recco Observations 3) Supplementary Vortex Data and 4) Vortex Data

The Dropsonde Data, as mentioned earlier, measures the vertical profile from the hurricane’s eye to its outer cloud bands. The process is similar to a weather balloon, except the Dropsonde goes down instead of up! As the WC-130J aircraft always approaches a storm from the same direction ( i.e. NW to SE then NE to SW )for continuity sake in each quadrant, pressure, temperature, wind speed, clouds, and turbulence are recorded. The Supplementary Vortex Data also deals with information coming in from the four quadrants, as its prime purpose is to find the extent of a storm’s damaging winds. All data is gathered in two parts, with the first being the aircraft’s journey into the eye and the second, as the aircraft departs through the opposite quadrant. The Vortex Data summarizes all the aforementioned information, which includes the location of the storm’s “eye”, the minimum central pressure, maximum winds on the way into the “eye” and temperatures inside and outside of the eye wall. Thanks to a dare 80 years ago, the “Hurricane Hunters” team along with the National Hurricane Center, have helped to improve the safety of the public from danger of nature’s greatest furies.