Today I spoke with meteorologist/agronomist Daryl Herzmann, the man who helped in creating the way broadcast meteorologist communicate with the National Weather Service , especially during severe weather. That form of communication is called the NWS LIVECHAT a website that helps in getting information, like snow totals, rainfall amounts and severe weather alerts when issued.
