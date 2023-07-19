With the local area having to deal with hazy skies earlier this week, and over 80 days this year of moderate to unhealthy air coming in from Canada since March, I researched on why our Canadain neighbors have had a terrible time controlling the wildfire situation in their country.

Part of the problem has been lightning induced by “Mother Nature”. Since lightning is an electrical spark, when in contact with smoke and and other microscopic matter in the atmosphere, like lighting a match, the air’s pollutants can initiate a spark, creating a fire. Fires have also been sparked through unintentional human causes, like dropping a cigarette on a very dry ground and lastly the way Canada has handled forest management. By that I mean, part of a contributor to the wildfires has been by Canada stopping controlled burns during the winter season.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

When controlled burns were performed, they helped to reduce the risk of larger and potentially more dangerous fires. Instead, forest management has focused on tactics used to suppress wildfires. This has been tried in the U.S., has not worked and is currently not working in Canada, as well.

Based on a report out of Toronto, the reason Canada’s capacity to prevent wildfires has been shrinking are due to three things: 1) firefighting budget cuts 2) a loss of some of the country’s forest service staff, and 3) burdensome rules for fire prevention. As it currently stands, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center (CIFFC) has said that there are nearly 600 out of control wildfires, which is 2/3rd of the total amount of forest fires on going throughout the country. The amount of land that the fires have destroyed is an area 3x the size of Belgium (25 milliona acres) and it is not letting up any time soon.