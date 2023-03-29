On my Weather or Not podcast I spoke with Jared Guyer, lead forecaster for Storms Prediction Center, about the latest severe outbreak in the south and when our area typically see severe storms. Below are graphics showing where any and all severe weather usually occurs from Spring until Fall. The darker the color, the higher the probabilities of see any type of severe storms. (Photo Credit: SPC / NOAA)
