With winter in the rearview mirror, the summer months now in full view, and the daily temperatures increasing, more people are looking forward to being outdoors and more active. With increased activity during warmer days, comes the likelihood of you sweating, making you feel sticky and disgusting, but sweating is healthy for you.

So what is sweat? For starters, sweat is comprised of mostly water, along with small amounts of sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, electrolytes, pheromones, and bacteria. Yes, you heard it right, bacteria, and when released, gives each person a unique odor. Lastly, a low amount of toxins exit the body’s pores through sweating, but the common belief that sweat removes significant levels of toxins is often exaggerated. After all, sweat is made up of mostly water.

(Photo Credit: AP )

Now that you know what sweat is comprised of, why on earth do we sweat? Well, thankfully we do because if we didn’t, we would overheat like a radiator in a car on a scorching day. Our body regulates its temperature through the act of perspiring. This is done as water is released through glands in the skin, evaporating off the skin and cooling our bod So keeping cool is the major byproduct of sweating, and without it, our body could not release excess heat and we would die. This is true regardless of whether we are sick in bed, relaxing in a sauna, or when we exercise. Speaking of exercise, it is helpful to drink not only water during a workout but fluids that are high in electrolytes, like Gatorade, during and after the high impact or long periods of exercise. The reason…It replenishes the body’s electrolyte count when giving your muscles a good workout. Sweating during exercise usually means you are reaching a level of exercise that promotes cardiovascular health, and just because we’re heading toward hotter days, one should not shy away from a good work out. Instead, on those days, exercise in cool environments, and keep hydrated. During and after intense exercise and heavy sweating, replace lost electrolytes with drinks or foods, like chicken and fish that contain them.

Drinking water runs in a glass of water (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)



Causes for a person to sweat happen in hot weather, when we’re nervous, have a fever, during exercise, and relaxing in a sauna. Excessive sweating can dehydrate us, stress us out, or remind us our body is fighting an illness. This would suggest that it is not the sweating itself, but the activity behind it, which defines what is happening with our body. So as I said before, for those who are confused as to whether sweating is a good or bad thing, the answer is unequivocally a good thing. The health benefits of sweating include boosting energy, maintaining a healthy weight, defending against diseases, improving your mood, and promoting good sleep. Lastly, did you know that a good sweat makes your skin glow? Yes it does! A great workout gets the blood circulating throughout the body, which in turn, allows oxygen and nutrients to nourish skin cells.