I spoke with Jermaine Xavier , Deputy Division Chief of the Facilities Management Division (FMD) NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. We discussed everything from educational background, to what path someone might follow in order to get into NASA, to asking how many rocket launches he had been to( which was ALOT! )

A SpaceX rocket carrying the Surface Water and Ocean Topography satellite lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (Keegan Barber/NASA via AP)