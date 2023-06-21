One of the most stunning phenomena in nature are volcanoes erupting and as it currently stands, there are around 600 active one’s on our planet. At any given time, 20 to 50 of these active volcanoes are erupting, and with the population expanding it is important to understand and study them.



To understand how a volcano “blows its top” it is important to understand the “core” of the process. Like our atmosphere, our beautiful planet is made up of different layers. The center of Earth is called the “INNER CORE” which is made up mainly of a solid layer of iron, covered by an “OUTER CORE” made of nickel, iron, and molten rock. Temperatures here range from 8,000° to 10,000° Fahrenheit. The next layer is called “THE MANTLE” and lies above the core and consists of hot, dense, iron and magnesium-rich solid rock. Then there is the “CRUST” which is the outside layer of the earth and is made of solid rock. There are two types of crust; oceanic and continental. The oceanic crust is denser and thinner while the Continental crust is less dense, thicker, and composed of granite.

(Photo Credit: Wikipedia)



Over time, melted rock is mixed with gas and mineral crystals called magma, and accumulates in an underground chamber beneath the volcano. The magma partly melts rock in the mantle and then rises through the volcano opening that lets magma out onto the surface of the Earth. Once released from the volcano, the magma is called lava. Typically, for an eruption to occur, enough magma must accumulate in the chamber under the volcano and then something needs to trigger the eruption. That could either be an injection of new magma into the chamber or a buildup of gases within the volcano. So basically a volcano is essentially an opening or a vent through which this magma and the dissolved gases it contains are released.

(Photo Credit: Wikipedia)



Now that you understand the process of how volcanoes operate, did you know that there are two types? One is called a Composite Volcano and the other a Shield Volcano with the majority of volcanoes being composite ones. These are commonly found on tectonic plates around the globe while Shield Volcanoes are known to be attached to “hotspots” around our planet. A hotspot is a large plume of hot mantle material rising from deep within the Earth. The Hawaiian Islands provide striking evidence of this tectonic phenomenon. Stretching to the west and to the north of the largest island of Hawaii is a string of smaller islands and submerged volcanoes. Working within the theory of plate tectonics, there is evidence that every one of these islands has been formed in the exact place where Hawaii now stands. So what is the nature of forces at work here? Geologists believe that a huge column of upwelling lava, known as a “plume,” lies at a fixed position under the Pacific Plate. As the ocean floor moves over this “hot spot”, the upwelling lava creates a steady succession of new volcanoes that migrate along with the tectonic moving plate. In other words, a conveyor belt of volcanic islands.

(Photo Credit: Wikipedia)



Whether listed as a composite or shield volcano, there are many dangers in association with erupting volcanoes. Those dangers can be lava flows, acidic gases, ash, and lahars, which are dangerous flows of water, ash, and rock that sometimes run for miles at around 100 miles per hour. The force of lahars can move huge boulders and destroy bridges and buildings. As falling ash accumulates, it can smother crops, contaminate water supplies and trigger the collapse of buildings because ash weighs 10 to 20 times more than snow!



With all that scientists know about volcanoes, similar to earthquakes, they cannot yet predict a volcanic eruption, but they have made significant advances in forecasting. Forecasting involves charting a volcano’s history, based on the past records of the volcano in question. For example, a violently erupting volcano that has produced ash fall, ash flow, and volcanic mudflows (or lahars) in the past, is likely to do the same in the future.



In 2022, Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, erupted on the island of Hawaii and for days, fountains of lava, boiling at more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, flowed down the mountain’s sides. As mesmerizing sight for millions of people around the world, the reality of the situation can be frightening for those who live near one. That is why it is important to learn about one of the most stunning phenomena in nature and to view the awesome power of a volcano from far away.