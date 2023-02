Today I talked with seismologist Paul Earle with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) regarding what happened in the Middle East and the major earthquakes they have received. Also we discussed the difference between “predicting” and “forecasting” earthquakes.

Rubbles from destroyed buildings are scattered following the earthquake in Samandag, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Survivors of the earthquake that jolted Turkey and Syria 15 days ago, killing tens of thousands of people and leaving hundreds of thousands of others homeless, dealt with more trauma and loss Tuesday after another deadly quake and aftershocks rocked the region. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)