By definition, wind shear is a change in speed and/or direction, either up or down, over a short distance. Turbulence, a form of wind shear, is present at different altitudes; however low-level wind shear is the focus of today’s podcast and is the most dangerous to pilots during landings and take-offs. Four factors that can initiate wind shear are the following:

1) Frontal activity

2) Thunderstorms

3) Temperature Inversions and

4) Surface obstructions

If a cold front is approaching a runway and is strong enough to create wind shear, it would have two characteristics. First, the front would have a 10-degree or more temperature difference across it and second, would move at a speed of 35+ mph!

The presence of wind shear with thunderstorms; however, is one most commonly thought of. Typical afternoon/evening thunderstorms can blossom as high as 50,000 ft and with the heating of the day, air rises. As the air cools to a certain point, called the dew point, condensation begins, and clouds form. When the water droplets that form the cloud become big enough, they fall, dragging down the air. The air being dragged down, forms what is known as a “Downburst” ( as seen by this graphic ). As a result, a downburst can change wind direction as much as 180 degrees. Further away from the initial downburst of a thunderstorm, lies a second problem, that of a “gust front”, also known as the “First Gust”. As air flows downward from the thunderstorm and slams into the ground, it spreads out and can travel for miles at a high rate of speed. This leading edge of cooler air forms a miniature cold front.

The third factor that could initiate wind shear, would be temperature inversions. By definition, a temperature inversion supports cold air above warmer air below it and coupled with strong winds from what is known as the Low-Level Jet Stream, can help to produce significant wind shear close to the ground.

Lastly, buildings and mountain ranges, like the Alleganies, Blue Ridge, and Catoctin Mountains locally, can help to induce and cause localized wind shear by nearby airports. As air flows over a mountain range, it cools as it rises and heats as it falls. This constant temperature fluctuation creates what is called “turbulent eddies”. An “Eddy” is defined as a change in the steady flow of a fluid, in this case air; causing a vortex or swirling motion.

With the advance of today’s technology, Terminal Doppler Weather Radars (TDWR) have vastly improved over their predecessors the WSR-3 and WSR-57, as the WSR-88D radar system has thankfully improved in detecting wind shear within storms, resulting in far fewer incidents/accidents since the middle of the 20th century. The detection and reporting of wind shear-related events were poor before the WSR-88D radar was used, as evidenced by some crashes like Delta Flight #191 in Dallas in 1985, but today pilots are more learned, and computer software has improved to the point, that today past crashes are due to more non-weather related incidents than not.