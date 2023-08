I spoke with winemaker Manolo Gomez from the Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard in Maryland and our topics of conversation ranged from how he got to be a winemaker, to how weather impacts the grapes ( both red and white) and how Sugarloaf Mountain protects its product from birds and other animals/insects.

Dry and sunny summer weather is ideal for growing grapes. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)