UPDATE, Dec. 15, 9:03 a.m. — The number of customers without electricity in Maryland grew to 2,996. PotomacEdison said the figure in West Virginia was 9,810.

UPDATE, Dec. 15, 8:35 a.m. — Customers without power in West Virginia grew to 9,760. In Maryland, the number was 2,621.

UPDATE, Dec. 15, 8:09 a.m. — PotomacEdison tracked an increase in outages. The number of customers without power in West Virginia sat at 9,264; in Maryland, the number was 1,082.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fairly soon after a winter storm system began bringing freezing rain, ice, and some snow to West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia, and D.C., power companies began reporting outages for customers.

The hardest hit area appeared to be that covered by PotomacEdison, which provides service to portions of western Maryland and to West Virginia.

As of 7:52 a.m. Thursday, PotomacEdison’s outage map showed 8,996 customers without power in West Virginia; additionally, 968 customers in Maryland were without power.

Dominion Energy showed a few hundred outages across Virginia at that time, although not all of them were related to the storm system, necessarily.