WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Certified life and mental health coach, Cheryl Bridges, says the first step to setting boundaries is identifying what you value.

Bridges said when you do that you will then be able to decide what you will and will not accept — which she adds is helpful when establishing boundaries.

Bridges told DC News Now creating boundaries is a display of self-respect that often involves having difficult but open conversations with people you love.

“It’s all about the delivery,” Bridges said. “If we can be honest with our family members of things we will do and won’t do — communicate it in love and let them know, ‘Hey I still love you, but I don’t have the capacity to do this.'”

When facing situations where you must create boundaries, Bridges says to establish the boundary, communicate the boundary and assert the boundary.

Wellness Wednesday is a weekly feature highlighting mental health and personal growth.