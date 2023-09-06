WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In this week’s Wellness Wednesday, we focused on managing stress at work.

According to the American Institute of Stress, approximately one million Americans miss work each day because of stress.

Medical experts say chronic stress can lead to serious health problems — like anxiety, depression, and heart disease.

Life and mental health coach Cheryl Bridges says when you are at work, you should identify your stressors and triggers. She added managing them along with your boundaries is important.

“Make sure you’re not 24/7 available. Learn to manage your availability, block out time on your calendar that is just for you, and finally one of the ways to manage stress is to learn how to manage your emotions because we deal with a variety of personalities and temperaments at work that will trigger stress for us.”

According to the American Psychological Association, low salaries, excessive workloads, and few opportunities for growth or advancement are common reasons people are stressed at work.

Mental health experts say other ways to fight stress at work are using your vacation days to take time off to recharge, talking with your supervisor about concerns and problems, and getting support from trusted friends and family members.