WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — We are a couple of days away from New Year’s Day, and many people are still picking resolutions to kickstart 2024.

If that is you, life and mental health coach Cheryl Bridges says there are things to keep in mind when setting goals for the new year.

Bridges says “resolutions symbolize a new beginning and many of us want to have a new sense of purpose.” She adds “Researchers state about 43% of Americans quit their resolutions by the end of January, some within the first week of January.”

Bridges said people often don’t consider obstacles or have someone to keep them accountable for their resolutions.

Bridges says when making resolutions, you should consider ones that are nurturing — meaning they are factoring your well-being and personal growth. She says resolutions should also be effective (specific, measurable, timely).

Bridges says your new goals should also be well-balanced — covering different aspects of your life that are important to you.

Bridges tells DC News Now if you don’t want to make resolutions, you can do a vision board or create a word for the year. “Choose one word that you can fall back on that will help keep you on track to whatever it is you want to accomplish for the year,” Bridges said.