WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Wellness experts say emotional intelligence is the ability to successfully control emotions, receive feedback, and manage relationships.

Life and mental health coach Cheryl Bridges tells us emotional intelligence is important because it helps us show up for ourselves and the people around us. She says studies show around 80 percent of success that people enjoy in life is attributed to their ability to emotionally handle relationships.

When it comes to emotional intelligence, Bridges says “There’s self-awareness, there’s empathy, there’s motivation, all of those things have a lot to do with emotional intelligence.”

According to a Harvard study, nearly 60 percent of employers would not hire someone who has a high IQ but low EQ. It also states close to 70 percent of employers reportedly value emotional intelligence more than technical skills when evaluating candidates, revealing EQ could be critical when either landing a job or advancing your career.

Bridges says learning to listen is another important tool to consider when working to become emotionally intelligent. She told DC News Now’s Cory James “It’s been said if you look at the word listen, the same letters are in the word silent. Sometimes we just have to be silent in order to listen — so that we are allowing other people the space to show up as well.