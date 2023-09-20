WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Do you procrastinate? If so, you’re not alone.

According to the American Psychological Association (APA), 20% of adults do it chronically.

Life and mental health coach Cheryl Bridges said procrastination is delaying and putting things off. She told DC News Now’s Cory James that it prevents people from fulfilling the goals and dreams that they desire in life.

Bridges said continued procrastination can also lead to other mental health problems, like stress.

To overcome procrastination and increase productivity, Bridges suggests setting goals, structuring a routine, having self-compassion, and getting support.

“Whatever that support looks like for you, get it,” said Bridges. “If it’s somebody to clean, somebody to hold you accountable, life coach or anyone.”

Bridges said lack of time management, not setting goals, and fatigue often play a role in not being productive. She added that internal factors like low self-esteem, perfectionism, and fear of failure also contribute to chronic procrastination.”