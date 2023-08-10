WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Are you having a hard time loving yourself?

Wellness expert Cheryl Bridges says self-love is “the belief that you are important enough to make yourself a priority.”

Bridges says practicing it cultivates better self-esteem and self-worth.

She has a four-step process to exercising self-love: seek to learn all you can about yourself; examine and establish your values; leverage what you learn; focus on what matters most to you.

Bridges says when it comes to self-love, the biggest hurdle some people face is seeing their worth.

She adds it is important for people to realize that they “are on this earth for a purpose.”

The DMV-based mental health and life coach told DC News Now it is also important “to learn to love yourself or else you will not even know how to love someone else, because you won’t know what that looks like.”