WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Managing your emotional security can be challenging, but life and mental health coach Cheryl Bridges told DC News Now it can better your overall well-being.

“Emotional security is the ability to feel empowered, safe, confident, and secure in who you are,” Bridges said. “It’s being able to lean into what is important to you, what you value, what are your beliefs — without being concerned about what somebody else thinks about you – without that fear of being judged or rejected because of your beliefs,” she added.

Bridges said having emotional security or feeling emotionally secure helps you enjoy a life of freedom and express yourself freely. “It improves your confidence in yourself, and most importantly, it really does boost your mental health and strengthen your mental health to just be free and be who you really are.”

Bridges told DC News Now’s Cory James people should consider the following questions when examining emotional security:

Am I able to set healthy boundaries? Is that something that is easy for me to do? Can I say “no” when I really want to say “no”? Can I admit when I’m wrong and easily apologize? Can I manage through adversity without becoming stressed? Am I able to look at adverse situations and say it’s going to be okay?

Bridges said self-regulating emotions, being your authentic self, adapting to unexpected situations, and empathizing with others are all part of mastering emotional security.