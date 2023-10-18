WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In this week’s Wellness Wednesday, life and mental health coach Cheryl Bridges talked about managing temperament.

Bridges said temperament is hereditary and added most people do not realize it is genetic. She told DC News Now that “it comes from six individuals: your mother, father, your maternal and your paternal grandparents.”

Bridges said because it’s in your DNA you “cannot change your temperament, but you can modify the behaviors that may not be serving you so well.”

Bridges said while managing temperament can be challenging, grabbing hold of it before it controls you can better your quality of life personally and professionally.

“For example, if your traits are more analytical and detail-oriented, you are going to be suited for a more detail task-oriented position rather than one that is people-oriented,” Bridges said.

To better understand your temperament, you can take a temperament quiz online, such as this one.