Skip to content
DC News Now | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
44°
Sign Up
Washington, DC
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Washington, DC News
Maryland News
Virginia News
West Virginia News
Virginia Elections
US & World News
Politics from The Hill
Crime
Entertainment
Life
Health
Coronavirus
Links in the News
Money
Politics
Automotive
Back to School
DMV Doers
Tech Talk
What’s Going Around
Capitol Review
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays Login
Radar and Alerts
Live Weather Cameras
Traffic
Sports
Washington Capitals
Washington Commanders
Washington Huddle
Washington Nationals
Washington Wizards
Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Ravens
Countdown to Kickoff
High School Sports
College Sports
Local Sports
Game Night
Gold and Blue Nation
LIV Golf
NFL Draft
Community
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Career Hub
Hispanic Heritage Month
Honoring Black History
Day of Giving
Mental Health Break
Events
Gift of Giving Back
Help People Affected by Hawaii Wildfires
Living Local DMV
Get to Know the Living Local DMV Team
Growing Healthy Faces
Contests and Deals
Remarkable Women
Pro Football Challenge
North Pole Express
Tree Trekkers Frederick
Golf Tour Card
Shred Day Giveaway
Contests
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Contest/Sweepstakes Winners
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
DC News Now and DCW50 Program Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
How to Watch DC News Now
TV Schedule
Sign Up for our Daily Newsletter
Careers with DC News Now
FCC Public File
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
West Virginia Politics
Manchin says he would ‘absolutely’ consider presidential …
Top West Virginia Politics Headlines
Most Read on DCNewsNow.com
University of Maryland extends 2023 Thanksgiving …
This is WV’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish, study …
Bond for former teacher accused of sex with 8th grader
Three crash into gun store, steal guns and ammunition
Vargas says CBP recruits can’t pass lie-detector …
Trending Stories
University of Maryland extends 2023 Thanksgiving …
This is WV’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish, study …
Bond for former teacher accused of sex with 8th grader
Three crash into gun store, steal guns and ammunition
Vargas says CBP recruits can’t pass lie-detector …
DC Downtown Holiday Market opens November 17
Washington County Farm Bureau continues milk donations
Car overturns on Wisconsin Avenue NW
That’s not a bird’s nest in your tree, so what is …
Police identify man killed in Starbucks shooting