WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The new year means new resolutions.

One of the more popular resolution is to quit drinking for the first month of the year, otherwise known as Dry January.

It started as a social media movement that has exploded in popularity. Dry January is meant to encourage people to rethink their relationship with alcohol, take a break from it and become aware of their drinking habits.

The month-long feat to be sober has health benefits, according to Dr. Elspeth Ritchie, chair of Psychiatry at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

“It’s going to depend on the person, but there’s really no downside unless you’re heavily addicted, in which case you should consult a medical professional so you’ll feel better about yourself.

Ritchie said it could also help with weight loss.

“You’ll likely have more of a spring in your step and you’ll know that you can do it,” she said.

Ritchie said there are challenges, though, for some people partaking in Dry January.

“One [has] the ability to stop drinking. That can be harder than you think, especially if it’s built into your social life or into a habit,” she said. “Another challenge can be difficult to get into sleep. Often when people stop drinking, it becomes tough for them to fall asleep.”

Dry January can be dangerous for some who give up booze, particularly heavy drinkers who can experience withdrawal. Symptoms include tremors in the hand, shakes and sweating.

“The best thing to do is to talk to your physician or other medical professional If you’re going to do it and are worried that you might have withdrawal. You might be able to get some medications to help with withdrawal. There’s also medications that help with craving, and that might be right for you as well,” Ritchie said.