WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s the triple whammy of sickness with COVD-19, the flu and RSV.

New government data posted during the last week of December 2023 showed that 38 states had high or very high levels for respiratory illnesses that were either a fever, cough or other symptoms. That’s up from 31 states the week before. The measure likely includes people with COVID-19, RSV and other winter viruses, and not just flu.

But the flu seems to be increasing most dramatically, according to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, a pediatrician at Generational Health Center in Prince George’s County, said this winter, the flu season started a lot later than last year.

“We’re seeing cases actually starting to rise right now. Usually we start to see things taper down, but across the DMV and across the country, we’re seeing our numbers are significantly increasing with COVID,” she said.

Hancock said the number of hospitalizations are “reassuring.”

“It doesn’t mean that we don’t prevent ourselves from getting COVID, but we still mask up. We still vax up in order to maintain what we’re seeing now. But what we are keeping an eye on is an increase in the number of cases of COVID across the country, particularly coming out of the holidays,” she said.

The flu season generally peaks between December and February, according to the CDC.

Officials say this season’s flu shots are well-matched to the strain that is spreading the most. Dr. Hancock said she is seeing a number of patients with upper respiratory viruses.

“We reached a peak for RSV right after Thanksgiving. But it’s important to be able to differentiate between the three because it determines what we do,” Hancock said. “What I have frequently seen with my patients with COVID is a complaint of a very bad sore throat, almost as if their throat is on fire.”

A new strain of COVID-19, called JN.1, is accounting for nearly two-thirds of U.S. cases, according to a CDC estimate. But health officials say there’s no evidence that it causes more severe disease than other recent variants.