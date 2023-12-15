WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a major breakthrough, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved the first two gene therapies for sickle cell disease. Doctors hope they can cure the painful, inherited blood disorder that afflicts mostly Black people in the U.S.

The FDA said the one-time treatments can be used for patients 12 and older with severe forms of the disease.

One treatment, made by Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics, is the first approved therapy based on CRISPR, the gene editing tool that won its inventors the Nobel Prize in 2020. The other is made by Bluebird Bio and works differently.

Dr. James Taylor, the Director of the Center for Sickle Cell Disease at Howard University, said these new drugs are a game changer.

“This is a great advancement for sickle cell disease. This will provide tremendous hope to patients, especially those most severely affected by the disease,” he said.

1 in 365 Black babies in the United States are born with the disease, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Taylor cautioned, though, about early approval.

“There were only 38 patients who were evaluated, and on the other trial 31. There were a few patients, a small minority who passed away during the trials, probably from complications of the treatment. So those are obviously concerns. And what we really don’t know is the amount of follow-up was only about two years on average for both trials. So we don’t know the long-term effects,” he said.

Sickle cell disease affects hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen. A genetic mutation causes the cells to become sickle or crescent-shaped, which can block blood flow, causing excruciating pain, organ damage, stroke and other problems.

Doctors said they don’t expect every medical center to offer the gene therapies because they require so much equipment and coordination between medical specialists. They also don’t expect lots of people to seek them right away. Experts also warned that cost could be a hurdle. The list price for Bluebird Bio is $3.1 million and for Vertex, $2.2 million. What patients might pay will depend on insurance coverage and other factors.

To help cover the cost, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced a plan that aims to establish partnerships with state Medicaid agencies and drug companies.

“It’s very expensive. I think in the long run sickle cell disease over a lifetime is a very expensive disease. And it doesn’t surprise me, at least for adults to see price tags just from health care. But, it is a great step forward and a great moment for hope in sickle cell disease and the coming years will tell us how good this is going to be,” Dr. Taylor said.